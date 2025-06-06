City Asks For Public Help In Reporting Vandalism In Parks, Public Spaces

The City of Jamestown is asking for the public’s help when it comes to a rise in vandalism in city parks and public spaces.
The City put out a press release detailing numerous destructive incidents they’ve had to respond to in recent weeks that include:
- Theft of flowers from decorative planters
- Vandalism to playground equipment and the deliberate damaging of park infrastructure
- Destruction of toilets, urinals, mirrors, partitions, pipes, and hand dryers in public restrooms
- Tampering with electrical outlets, posing severe risks of injury or fire
- Removal of bolts, cables, and structural components from public infrastructure—an act that threatens public safety
- Spray-paint graffiti on City buildings, signage, and public surfaces
- Theft of plaques and historical markers, stripping the community of meaningful public heritage
- Destruction of benches, pavilions, trash receptacles, and other site amenities intended for public enjoyment
- Widespread, intentional trashing of parks and restrooms, including the deliberate spreading of garbage and toilet paper
Officials say the damage comes at a direct cost to taxpayers with the continual need to replace or repair vandalized property straining the City’s limited financial resources, pulling funding away from long-term improvements and routine maintenance that benefit the entire community.
If you witness vandalism or suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to the Jamestown Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at (716) 483-7536.
