City, CODE To Apply For Grant To Rehabilitate Vacant Housing

The City of Jamestown and CODE Inc. want to apply for a grant to rehabilitate vacant housing units.

Jamestown City Council will review a request for the Department of Development and Citizens Opportunity for Development and Equality Inc. to apply for a $2.9 million New York State Homes and Community Renewal grant.

The State Homes and Community renewal issued a grant opportunity to assist communities in rehabilitating vacant housing units owned by small-scale landlords, owning no more than 20 units.

If awarded, CODE would make the vacant units habitable and turn them into affordable housing.

The Jamestown Police Department is asking to use $105,061 in American Rescue Plan funds to purchase two replacement patrol vehicles. The Police Department still has unexpended ARPA funds allocated that could be used for this purchase.

Council also will review a resolution to accept a $8,556 grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The funds will be used to conduct traffic enforcement details with the goal to increase seat belt usage and reduce dangerous driving behaviors in an effort to curtail serious injuries and death.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov