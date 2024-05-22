WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Council Accepts Grant That Will Go Toward Cameras In Downtown Parking Ramps

Spring Street Parking Garage

Jamestown City Council has approved accepting a grant that will go toward new cameras in the downtown parking ramps

The $285,400 Law Enforcement Technology Grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services will fund the purchase of equipment and upgrades:
– 44 Surveillance Cameras
– 3 License Plate Readers
– 3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
– Software Updates & Installations for 51 Computers
– 3 Printers for Patrol Cars

Council President Tony Dolce said the grant will help move the ramp projects forward, “It was a very expensive process with the lighting and cameras and trying to make the public feel a lot more secure and safe in those facilities because we really want people to use those facilities, to open up spaces on the street, and to make more user friendly and safer.”

City Council had originally passed a resolution in January to use $249,680 in American Rescue Plan funds for the cameras and light upgrades in the Spring and Cherry Street Parking Ramps. Mayor Kim Ecklund‘s office said the DCJS grant covers the cost of the cameras, so those funds can be returned to the balance of remaining ARPA funds.

