City Council Approves AFSCME Contract By A 7-1 Vote

Jamestown City Council has approved a four year contract with City Public Works union employees by a vote of 7 to 1.

The contract between the City of Jamestown and Local 418 American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Bargaining Unit is retroactive to January 1, 2026 and continues through December 31, 2029. Council member at large Dan Gonzalez was the sole no vote against the contract.

Mayor Kim Ecklund gave credit to the union and internal negotiating team for their work on the contract. She said the terms are a “win win” for both groups, “Some salary increases, minimal for this contract for the first two years to offset no insurance increase premium the first year. Trying to bring everybody in line to equal everybody, other union as to where they’re at on the salaries as well as you know longevity things had some slight increases. We added a five-year stipend for longevity for employees in that union.”

Ecklund said the biggest item that won’t have immediate savings is the reduction in the amount of sick time an employee can cash out upon retirement being dropped from 200 days to 140 days. She said this will apply to employees hired after January 1, 2026.

The City is now current on contracts with all bargaining units.