City Council Approves Funding For Additional Chadakoin River Work

Jamestown City Council has approved funding for the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy for Phase 2 of Chadakoin River work.

The CWC will receive $244,500 in American Rescue Plan funds to go toward trimming trees and debris removal downstream of the Warner Dam. It would also go toward a second round of herbicide treatment and removal of dead Tree of Heaven. The third part of the project would be to purchase metal wiring to wrap mature trees along the river to keep them from being harmed by beavers.

CWC previously received a total of $693,025 in ARPA funds from the City for removal of tree debris from the river, eradication of Tree of Heaven, riverbank restoration in the basin and between the Warner Dam and Main Street Bridge; as well as the removal of two large beaver dams off Jones & Gifford Avenue. The combined funding to the CWC with Monday’s approval is now at $937,525.

Council also approved allocating an additional $30,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to the Housing Repair Mini Grant program. That program had been initially funded with $500,000. The funding will help fund an additional 12 eligible applicants for a total of 212.

Council also approved reallocating $103,429 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the 2018-2019 Greenlining Facade Improvement program to the 2018-2019 Downtown Handicapped Accessibility Improvement Program.