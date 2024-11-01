City Council Approves Reallocating ARPA Funds For Jamestown YMCA Project

Jamestown City Council has approved reallocating $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the Jamestown YMCA project.

Council President Tony Dolce said the YMCA’s project was initially supposed to built on Harrison Street, “They’ve kind of done a reverse, changed their plans. They’re going to be joining in conjunction with JCC and trying to build a dual facility down there with the college. So, we just changed the terms of the allocation we passed last year. It didn’t include any more money than had been allocated.”

The joint project with Jamestown Community College has a price tag of $43 million.

Dolce said Council also approved a support letter for the project that JCC will include in their request for grant funding from the State University of New York.

Both Dolce and Council member at large Russ Bonfiglio recused themselves from voting on the resolutions about the project as they are both on the YMCA board.

The new project does not involve JCC taking over Russell E. Diethrick Stadium from the city.