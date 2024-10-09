City Council Finance Chair Says Proposed 2025 Budget “Hard, Painful”

Jamestown City Council Finance Committee Chair has described the proposed 2025 budget as “hard and painful.”

Council member Brent Sheldon said the City Comptroller and Departments Heads have tried to keep the tax increase low, “But this proposed tax increase is the largest tax increase City of Jamestown taxpayers have seen in 15 years. It’s extremely high and I’ve never seen a tax increase this high while I’ve been on Council.”

Sheldon said many errors made by former Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s administration have “come to haunt us,” “And that we really have to tackle those now, pay for them now. And we knew that the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money was going to be running out but we knew that there was some we could use to try to offset the tax increase and we’re doing that. It’s a proposal at this point and that hopefully will go through but that money won’t be there next year when we do the budget.”

Sheldon said the proposed budget looks fairly “tight” and that he’ll need time to digest it before looking at possible adjustments.

Department budget presentations will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, with the City Clerk, Comptroller, Assessor, Information Technology, Corporation Counsel, Mayor, Police and Fire Departments presenting to all City Council members.