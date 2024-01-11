WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Council Hopes To Act In January On Camera, Lighting Project For Spring, Cherry St. Ramps

City Council Hopes To Act In January On Camera, Lighting Project For Spring, Cherry St. Ramps

By 1 Comment

City Council Finance Committee meeting (January 8, 2024)

Jamestown City Council hopes to act on funding a camera and lighting project at the Spring and Cherry Street Ramps by the end of January.

Council has two resolutions totaling $249,680 to award bids to companies to install cameras and lights in the the ramps.

Grant Writer Paula Pichon said a police grant was applied for last year that would pay for most of the project. She said they anticipate being notified if the city has received that grant later this month.

With Council’s voting session not until January 29, council members are hoping to have that grant notice received prior to having to vote on the resolutions.

City Council Finance Committee Chair Brent Sheldon said the options are to use monies from the general fund if the grant is not received, or to use a combination of the grant and American Rescue Plan funds.

The lighting and camera upgrades are in response to ramp users concerns about security and safety in the city’s ramps.

Trackbacks

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.