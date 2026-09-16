City Council Members Expressing Safety Concerns Over Electric Bikes, Scooters

Jamestown City Council members are expressing concern over users of E-Bikes and E-Scooters not following state vehicle and traffic law.

Council Public Safety Committee Chair Jeremy Engquist said three members of the public spoke on safety concerns about bikes and scooters. He said that he also has seen a huge uptick in recent months of E-Bikes and E-scooters not following guidelines.

Jamestown Police Chief Scott Forster said JPD officers can enforce rules around E-Bikes, E-Scooters, and bicycles but the issue is how capable they are of enforcing all issues, “That’s all dependent on how many calls for service and what the officers are doing at the time. And, honestly, so much of it is catching them while it’s happening. I mean, I’ve seen them. They’re zipping from here to there, and then they’re done. And, it’s that time frame that we need to get them. And I know Mr. (Doug) Champ talked about EV bikes for the department, which we’ve discussed several times for like a patrol function.”

Forster said certified bike operators are needed to add that option to the department and the former bike instructor for the patrol has retired. He said JPD is looking for a new instructor because they’d also like to get their regular bicycle patrol back on the road.

Council member at large Russ Bonfiglio asked if there was a registration fee for bicycles. According to the City Code, all human-powered bicycles are required to be licensed by the City of Jamestown for a $3 fee which includes an inspection by the Police Chief before licensing to determine if the bicycle is in safe mechanical condition.

New York State has no registration requirement for bicycles, E-Bikes, or E-Scooters.

Vehicle & Traffic Law Section 1282 for Electric Scooters states that users must not be less than 16-years of age. It also states that electric scooters may only be operated on highways with a posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. In addition, users of electric scooters shall not exceed 15 miles per hour. Neither vehicle is allowed to ride on sidewalks.

Similar rules are in place for electric bicycles for speed limits. Also, users of electric bicycles who are under the age of 17 are required to wear a helmet.

A license or registration is not required for either vehicle under state law.

Under state law, cities are allowed to add restrictions to the laws regarding electric bicycles and scooters.