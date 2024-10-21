City Council To Begin Budget Presentations, Review Local Law To Exceed Tax Cap

Jamestown City Council will begin to hear presentations tonight from departments on the proposed 2025 city budget.

The Clerk/Treasurer, Comptroller, Assessor, Information Services, Corporation Counsel, Mayor, Police, and Fire Departments will give presentations tonight.

The $43,315,323 spending plan currently includes a 7.79% tax increase.

Council also will review a local law to override the state’s tax cap. Under a state law passed in 2011, local municipalities may only raise property taxes from the prior year by the lessor of 2% or the rate of inflation.

Even if the City Council does not pass the Mayor’s budget as proposed, any tax increase in excess of 2% will require local legislation for such, otherwise that increase shall be illegal.

Council must review the local law to override the tax cap this month because local laws need to sit on lawmakers’ desks for 30 days before they can be voted on.

A presentation by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities also will take place at the beginning of Council’s work session.

Budget presentations will be held starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room. There will not be any committee meetings tonight. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov