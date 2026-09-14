City Council To Consider Resolution To Purchase 15 New Bulletproof Vests

Jamestown City Council will consider a resolution to purchase new bulletproof vests for the Jamestown Police Department.

The staff informational report states that the SWAT Team is in need of 15 new specialized tactical bulletproof vests and related protective equipment. The proposed purchase includes vests and pouches from The Resource Center, along with ballistic plates and backers from Federal Eastern International, to provide team members with the appropriate protection for tactical operations. The total cost of the purchase is $25,465.15. The purchase will be fully funded through Federal Asset Forfeiture funds, with no impact to the City of Jamestown’s General Fund.

Council also will review a resolution to lift the hiring freeze to allow the Jamestown Police Department to hire three replacement matrons for the Jamestown City Jail. New York State requirements call for a female matron to be available when a female detainee is held in the Jamestown City Jail. The Police Department currently has two matrons available and is seeking to fill three vacant matron positions to maintain adequate on-call coverage when needed. Matrons are paid at a rate of $20.00 per hour and work on an as-needed basis. Funding for these positions is included in the Jamestown Police Department’s 2026 Budget.

Council’s Public Safety Committee also will formally vote on a special event permit application for the Uniting 2 Serve Benefit Concert that’s scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20 at the Allen Park Bandshell. The event was approved electronically due to time constraints.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.