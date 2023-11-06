City Council To Hear Final Budget Presentations

The Jamestown Department of Development and Fenton History Center will present their budgets to Jamestown City Council tonight.

The budget presentations will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of city hall. These are the last of the budget presentations before council members begin final budget deliberations. There will not be any committee meetings tonight.

Council also has on its agenda a resolution to accept a $5,500 donation from Rand Precision Machining Company to purchase a breaching ram, a drone and simunitions equipment.

According to the staff report, the Police Department‘s current breaching ram is small and inadequate. The new ram would allow the Jamestown Police officers to gain entry into buildings more quickly, which will likely lead to safer outcomes for officers. A new, additional drone would be used for clearing the interior of buildings, and once again, increase officer safety. The simunitions equipment is used for training purposes. The new purchases would replace broken parts.

Council also will hear a presentation on grants prepared by City Grant Writer Paula Pichon. Since January 2022, $33,973,187 has been awarded for 51 projects to the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Community College as a result of Pichon’s grant writing.

The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov