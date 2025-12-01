City Council To Hear Presentation On Proposed JCC Wellness Complex

Jamestown City Council will hear more about a proposed Wellness Complex at Jamestown Community College at their work session tonight.

Representatives from JCC will present on the $24 million project during the full work session.

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved in November a resolution that requests that the State University of New York include phase one of the project in the 2026-27 Executive Budget and a resolution that allocates $195,000 toward the design phase. New York State has already committed to funding the design phase in the 2025-26 budget.

The state funds 50% of the project with Chautauqua County funding 25% and JCC funding 25%. Chautauqua County anticipates contributing a total of $6 million, or $3 million a phase.

The Chautauqua County Planning Board has already reviewed and recommended plans for the project to proceed in two phases. Phase I includes design of the full joint project and construction of portions of the project that pertain only to JCC. Phase II includes construction of portions of the project that pertain only to the Jamestown YMCA and to space shared by JCC and the YMCA.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.