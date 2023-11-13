City Council to Hear Presentations on JCC Athletic Complex Project, 2022 Year End Budget Report

Jamestown City Council will hear a presentation on the 2022 year end budget report at its work session tonight.

The presentation will be made by retired City Comptroller Joe Bellitto, who has been contracted to assist in the Comptroller’s office given that the city has been without a full-time comptroller since March 2023.

Council also will hear a presentation by Jamestown Community College officials on the proposed multi-sport athletic complex project that would involve Diethrick Stadium, which is city park land.

Council will continue discussions on the proposed 2024 budget. A public hearing on the budget initially proposed to be held tonight will now be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, November 20.

According to the City Charter, the public hearing on the proposed budget and capital projects must be held before or on November 20. Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on Monday, November 27. If Council does not act before December 1, the Mayor’s proposed budget goes into effect.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.