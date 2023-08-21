City Council To Hear Proposal for Work on Springdale Avenue

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to do street work on Springdale Avenue at its work session tonight.

The resolution stems for a petition from residents of the street that asks the City to make repairs to the street. It also follows a meeting held by the city in June with residents.

According to the resolution, water runoff and snow removal have made continued maintenance of the “unconstructed street” difficult.

While residents have agreed that the street will remain designated an unconstructed street, Interim Public Works Director Mark Roetzer determined that Springdale Avenue may be milled and paved without a full reconstruction of the street. The work also would include the creation of water retention areas in City right of ways, which will address water runoff and snow removal issues.

The resolution states the partial reconstruction may be fully funded through the New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).

The City Council Finance Committee will receive an informational report on the “Quality of Life Ticketing” code change the Department of Development hopes to pass in order to deal with housing code violations. They also will hear a report on the Municipal Building Bond proposed by Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed at jamestownny.gov.