City Council To Hold Special Voting Session to Approve State Grant Application Requests

Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to approve four state grant application requests for funding.

Council will approve requests for the Jamestown Housing Authority to apply for $500,000 in Consolidated Funding Application monies to assist the JHA with environmental remediation to stabilize the Hotel Jamestown to remove obstacles to future redevelopment.

They also will approve the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency request to apply for $500,000 in CFA monies for pre-development activities and Phase II Environmental Assessments within a State Designated Brownfield Opportunity Area.

Council also will act on a two other requests by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to apply for Consolidated Funding Application grant funds.

One project requests $100,000 with 20% local match to be covered by the Jamestown BPU for a Sanitary Sewer Inflow and Infiltration study on the Hallock/Ellis/Widrig sewer shed area.

According to the staff report, the city would use grant funding to conduct a study on an area of the sanitary sewer collection system that has been identified by the BPU to be significantly impacted Inflow and Infiltration

Excessive amounts of inflow and infiltration can cause sewer collection and treatment capacity issues, result in sewer overflows, and negatively impact nearby water quality. This study will include both field and office investigations aimed to locate/document defects in its sanitary sewer collection system and to develop a rehabilitation program that targets inflow and infiltration reduction.

The second request of $7.1 million will be for a Wastewater Treatment Facility Tertiary Filters Improvement Project. The grant has a 25% match that would be covered by Jamestown BPU.

The existing tertiary filtration system at the wastewater treatment plant has reached the end of its useful design life. The City of Jamestown would use Water Quality Improvement Program grant funding to rehabilitate, replace or reconstruct the filtration system as per alternatives that have been evaluated and recommended.

The special voting session will take place at 6:15 p.m. in the City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.