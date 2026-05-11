City Council To Review Annual Action Plan After Tabling It In Committee

Jamestown City Council members will again review the City’s Annual Action plan after tabling it at the previous work session.

Finance Committee Chair Doug Scotchmer said the committee tabled it in order for the City to provide dollar amounts for specific program areas before Council members vote on it.

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency has been granted $1,113,722 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $279,108.19 in HOME program funds for the 2026 program year.

Council also will review a request to utilize Cattaraugus County’s annual bids for purchasing materials and labor for a street project. The staff report states that the city is allowed to “piggyback” off of the bid amounts. The project cost is being funded with CHIPS monies.

The Public Safety Committee will vote on a special event permit application from the Chautauqua Lake Rowing Association for their 20th Anniversary Celebration that will be held Sunday, May 31 at their Boathouse on Jones & Gifford Avenue.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.