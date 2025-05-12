City Council To Review HOME Program Fund Reallocation, Changes to Daily Alternate Parking

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution tonight to reallocate HOME program funds toward an affordable housing project.

Council previously voted down a proposal to reallocate the $640,000 in funds toward the remediation of the brownfield site where the Gateway Lofts project is taking place, citing a desire to see those monies spent on housing.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk informed council members last month that $140,000 of the funds could be used for the home rehabilitation program with the remaining $500,000 going into a Home Development category to construct in-fill housing on vacant lots or on lots where homes are being demolished. The reallocation of funds would go through a 30-day comment period before Council could vote on the change.

Council also will review a proposed City Code change that would move the start of daily alternate parking from October 1st to November 1st. Daily alternate parking would still end on March 31st.

The Public Safety Committee will review several Special Event permit applications including one for this summer’s Jamestown Farmer’s Market, the Step Into Health event on May 17, and a Wellness Fair at Jackson-Taylor Park on July 17.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.