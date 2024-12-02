City Council To Review Mental Hygiene Lease of 5th Floor Of City Hall

Jamestown City Council will review renewing a lease agreement with Chautauqua County for rental of the fifth floor of City Hall.

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene leases the entirety of the fifth floor of the building.

The lease renewal is for five years with lease amounts of:

2025 $138,219.96 in rent

2026 $143,748.72 in rent

2027 $149,498.64 in rent

2028 $149,498.64 in rent

2029 $149,498.64 in rent

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The work session will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov. All meetings are open to the public.