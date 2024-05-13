City Council To Review Policy For Retirees Who Don’t Pay Health Insurance Premiums On Time

Jamestown City Council will review a proposal to deal with retirees who are not making timely payments on their health insurance premiums.

The administration’s staff report stated the policy would set time limitations and implement late payment fees for retirees who do not pay the premiums on time.

The proposed policy would institute a fee of 2% of the monthly premium for payments received on or after the 31st day after billing. It also would cancel health insurance on the first day of the third month of non-payment of premiums.

Any employee or retiree who has a hardship that renders them unable to make timely payments will be able to contact the City’s Health Insurance Office and cases will be determined by the Health insurance Committee on a case by case basis.

And any employee or retiree who is canceled from the City’s health care plan due to non-payment would not be eligible for reinstatement to the plan.

The Public Safety Committee will review five special event permit requests. These include the Jamestown Public Market to operate on West Third Street on Saturdays starting June 8 through October 26. The annual Juneteenth event has two applications for an event at the Wintergarden Plaza on Friday, June 14 and the event in Jackson-Taylor Park on Saturday, June 15 through Sunday, June 16. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is requesting a permit to close off East Third Street between Pine and Spring Streets for a Block Party on Thursday, July 25. And Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Jesucristo La Roca Eterna is requesting a permit for an event to be held Friday, July 5 at Jackson Taylor Park.

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the amendment of the 2018 and 2019 City of Jamestown’s CDBG and HOME Annual Action Plans.

The Housing Commitee will meet at 6:45 p.m. following the public hearing in the fourth floor Police Training Room. Other committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. with the full work session taking place at 7:30 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public with the public hearing and full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.