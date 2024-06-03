City Council To Review Proposal To Buy Pole Cameras For Police Dept., Discuss Adding Cannabis to Smoking Ordinance

Jamestown City Council will review a proposal to purchase three pole cameras for the Jamestown Police Department.

The cameras would cost $22,644 and be funded through a JAG grant of $20,694 and $1,970 in budgeted funds. They would be purchased from i2c Technologies of North Canton, Ohio.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to use $7,741.89 in American Rescue Plan funds to purchase 30 new chairs for the Mayor’s office, City Council Chambers, and a new desk for the Comptroller’s office.

Council will hear a presentation by Lauren Sharp of the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development during their full work session.

There also will be a discussion on adding cannabis to the city’s smoking ordinance. The agenda states council members will receive informational packets on this topic from the mayor at the meeting.

There also will be a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. regarding New York State Home & Community Renewal’s Community Development Block Grant-CV (CDBG-CV). That hearing will be held in City Council Chambers on the second floor of city hall.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the public hearing and work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.