City Council To Review Request for New Police Firing Range, Skate Park Cameras

Jamestown City Council will review a request by the Jamestown Police Department to build a new firing range.

JPD Chief Tim Jackson has requested using $385,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to build the new range to replace the current one which has not been improved in decades.

In the staff report, Jackson said essential functions, such as the targets, no longer operate properly. He is proposing replacing the current range with a four lane, fifteen yard indoor range that includes a pilot turning wireless retriever, SmartRange Axis with range controls, a defender series shooting stall, fixed overhead ceiling baffles, rubber berm trap, 2” thick PEPP acoustical treatment, factory installation and full training of range staff.

Council also will review a contract between the City and Collaborative Children’s Solutions to have CCS be the lead agency on several events including St. Patrick’s Day (Turn the River Green) Celebration, Memorial Day Parade, Christmas in July, Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, Labor Day Festival, and the Winter Festival/Christmas Parade.

CCS is a non-profit organization that has been helping put on events in the city for the last several years. The contract would pay CCS $253,000 over four years.

A resolution to install outdoor cameras at the JTNY Power House Skatepark also is on Council’s agenda. The skate park, located off Fairmount Avenue near Eighth Street, was supposed to have the cameras installed in 2022 but the project ran out of funds.

The staff report said the cameras will tie into the existing system at the Parks department located across the driveway from the Skate Park. The project cost is $8,784 and the resolution requests using ARPA funds to cover the cost.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov