City Council To Review Request To Allocate $200,000 To Blooming Gardens Project

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to allocate $200,000 to Blooming Gardens project.

The resolution allocates $200,000 in HOME Redevelopment funds to the housing project. The funds would assist CODE Inc. and Southern Tier Environments for Living with their project located on Spring Street and scattered site rehabilitation of housing. This project will house at least 10 individuals and two families.

Council also will review an agreement with Chautauqua County to lease space on the third floor to the County Health Department through December 31, 2029. The resolution states lease payments to the City will be $33,703 for 2026.

The results of the 2024 audit will be presented by representatives from Drescher & Malacki to Council members at their work session tonight.

Council also will receive an update from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities representatives on their operations

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov