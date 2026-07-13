City Council To Review Request To Apply For Funding For Jamestown Riverwalk

Jamestown City Council will review a request by the City to apply for grant funding to make improvements to the Jamestown Riverwalk.

The Department of Development is seeking approval to apply for up to $2 million in Environmental Protection funds administered by the Department of State’s Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure for a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) grant made available through the New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA).

The staff report stated that the city has been working to activate the Chadakoin River Basin as an active recreation space and community waterfront park in Downtown Jamestown. Phase I of a multi-phase activation project is currently being implemented on the south side of the Basin that includes improved dock at Panzarella Park, kayak launch, welcome signage, lighting, improved parking and ADA improvements. The proposed funding application will allow the DOD to continue implementing improvements on north side of the Basin including signature gardens, tiered terrace seating, as well as improved access, circulation, safety, connectivity, and placemaking initiatives intended to create a unique destination for residents and visitors to the City.

Council also will review a resolution to purchase a new patrol car for the Jamestown Police Department. The total request is $48,893.46 with Chief Scott Forster planning to reuse previously purchased interior components to outfit the vehicle.

The Public Safety Committee will review and vote on a number of special event application permits including:

– National Night Out event to be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4 at Bergman Park 6.

– Lucille Ball Comedy Festival to be held from Thursday, August 6, 2026 through Sunday, August 9.

– Babe Ruth World Series Meet and Greet, to be held from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 14 on Lafayette Street between West Second and West Third Streets

– Labor Day Festival to be held from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, September 6 at Bergman Park.

– Holiday Parade to be held 4:00 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, December 5, on Third Street in downtown Jamestown.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.