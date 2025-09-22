City Council To Review Resolutions Regarding Spring, Cherry Street Garages

Jamestown City Council members will review at their work session two resolutions regarding two of the city’s downtown parking garages.

According to the staff report, the City of Jamestown sent out request for proposals (RFPs) in 2024 to complete the required inspections for the publicly owned parking garages within the city. During these inspections some critical items were flagged that needed to be addressed to prevent significant damage or possible failures to the structures. These items that were flagged require a consultant to complete construction documents so that the repairs can be made.

The City of Jamestown requires the design of construction documents for repairs needed at both Spring Street and Cherry Street parking garages.

One resolution would pay $23,000 for construction documents for the Cherry Street Parking Garage and the other resolution pays $55,000 for construction documents for the Spring Street Parking Garage. The funding would come from the 2021 Bond Issue.

Council will also review a request by the Department of Public Works to increase the annual Right-of-Way (ROW) permit fees for utility contractors by 11.5%, effective January 1, 2026.

The staff report said these fees are part of the City Code and have not been updated for many years. The proposed adjustment applies to all utilities operating under annual permits.

The fees would change as follows

Board of Public Utilities (BPU) $50,000 (Current) $55,750 (2026)

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation $15,000 (current) $16,725 (2026)

Windstream $13,000 (current) $14,495 (2026)

Time Warner Cable $8,000 (current) $8,920 (2026)

DFT Communications $8,000 (current) $8,920 (2026)

Zito Media L.P. $8,000 (current) $8,920 (2026)

First Light Fiber $8,000 (current) $8,920 (2026)

The report said the increase in revenue will support continued oversight and administration of work within the City’s rights-of-way.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.