City Council To Vote On Awarding Contract To Do Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Code Update

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on a resolution to move forward with the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code update.

A resolution to contract with C&S Companies of Buffalo for $200,000 to do the update is under new business. The comprehensive plan is being funded through a $100,000 New York State Department of State grant with the other $100,000 coming from American Rescue Plan funds previously approved by Council.

The last time the City updated its Comprehensive Plan was in 1998. The City’s Zoning Code was created in the 1960s.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk previously stated that the update of the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code could be a five year process.

Council also will vote on approving the contract with E.E. Austin and Son for $231,000 to replace the floor in Fire Station #5.

They also will vote to approve $249,680 for cameras and light upgrades in the Spring and Cherry Street Parking Ramps.

Another item under regular business is the resolution to support the State’s reconstruction of East Second Street to include the striping and parking elimination on the eastbound side the street from East 4th Street to Tiffany Avenue in order to install new bike lanes.

Under new business, council will vote on reallocating $145,783.80 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the Small Business Development Center. The funds will go toward the SBDC’s Kauffman FastTrac Entrepreneurship Curriculum in the build out of the City’s JTNY eLab. The JTNY eLab generates, administers, and supports start-up incubation and entrepreneurial empowerment. This funding will sustain SBDC’s facilitation of the Kauffman Fast Program for three years.

The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.