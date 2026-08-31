City Council To Vote On Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project Engineer

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight to enter into an agreement with an engineering company for the Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project.

A resolution under new business would award the project to C&S Engineers, Inc. for engineering services in an amount not to exceed $403,300. The project will improve existing drainage channels along Jones & Gifford Avenue to Washington Street to reduce flooding impacts to transportation infrastructure and nearby industrial properties. The engineering scope includes survey and data collection, hydraulic analysis, preliminary and detailed design, environmental permitting, right-of-way support, preparation of bid documents, and assistance through bidding. Construction support and construction inspection are not included in this agreement and would be addressed separately, if needed.

These engineering services are eligible for 80% reimbursement through State Department of Transportation, or up to $322,640, with a 20% City share of $80,660.

The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.