City Council To Vote On Creating Digital Services Division At BPU

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on creating a new division at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

A public hearing will first be held at 5:45pm on the local law to create a Digital Services Division. The new division would own, operate and maintain the utility’s open-access fiber network and support future digital infrastructure initiatives. The nine-member Board of Public Utilities will govern the new division which will be maintained as a financially self-sustaining operation with finances segregated from the BPU’s other utility divisions.

The public hearing will take place in the 2nd floor City Council Chambers in City Hall. It’s open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov

Council will then vote on the local law under unfinished business on the agenda.

Council also will meet at 6:00 p.m. to hear budget presentations from the Departments of Public Works, Parks, and Development. The presentations will be held in the fourth floor Police Training Room.

The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.