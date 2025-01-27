City Council To Vote On Hiring 5 Police Officers

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on hiring five police officers as wells as creating a Carbon Monoxide Prevention Program.

The Jamestown Police Department stated in a staff report that the fiscal impact to hire an officer is $60,536.26, for a total of $302,681.30. Funding for these positions is included in the 2025 City Budget. If all hired, this would bring the number of officers in the Police department back up to 62.

The Jamestown Fire Department received $176,297 in funding from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for the purpose of establishing the Carbon Monoxide Prevention Program.

Council will vote on three resolutions to spend some of that money to buy 1,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors as well as other equipment needed to to install the devices. The detectors will be installed by JFD members into homes of citizens considered more at-risk of deadly carbon monoxide gas

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session set for 7:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Council Chambers in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.