City Council To Vote On Issuing Bond For Cassadaga Water Pump Station Project

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on issuing a bond for work to be done to the Cassadaga Pump Station.

The resolution under new business requests the city issue Bond Anticipation Notes in the amount of $1.5 million at prevailing interest rates, with proceeds being paid to the Board of Public Utilities general fund to be used to fund the design and engineering of the Cassadaga Water Pump Station project.

Wendel Engineering has estimated that design costs over the next year will be $1.5 million, which exceeds the Water Department’s available cash reserves for this project.

According to a note on the voting session agenda, BPU staff believe that the issuance of Bond Anticipation Notes is the appropriate mechanism for short-term borrowing for the Cassadaga Pump Station design and engineering. Bond anticipation notes can be renewed annually for up to five years prior to being paid off through revenue or issuance of bonds. The timing of the request coincides with the BPU’s request to renew the BPU’s 2025 BAN for water and sewer division capital projects.

BPU General Manager Kris Sellstrom told City Council at their last work session that this is a multi-phase project. It has already received $5 million in grant funding from the State Environmental Facilities Corporation. Sellstrom said the BPU will continue seeking grant funding for the project.

Wendel Engineering said the project plan includes the replacement of 5,300 linear feet of 24‑inch cast‑iron pipe and 1,600 linear feet of 18‑inch pipe to improve system reliability and performance. Additional improvements identified include upgraded pumps, modernized electrical systems, emergency power enhancements, and a larger ground storage tank to support future system expansion.

Council also will vote on a request by the Jamestown Department of Development to apply for up to $150,000 per project through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) “Area Development Program” grant program made available through Southern Tier West (STW).

There are three requests DOD wishes to submit. Two are for 50% matching funds for a grant from Empire State Development to do planning and feasibility studies on properties owned by Mark Tabone and El Greco. These properties are part of the Chadakoin River Basin project. The third request is for funding to clean up, maintain, and convert properties the City recently took control of on the Riverwalk.

If awarded, the City is responsible for 50% matching funds. Matching funds could include in-kind services or additional grant funds, which would reduce the cash commitment from the city for awarded funds.

The voting session is at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.