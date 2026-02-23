City Council To Vote On PILOT For Gateway Lofts Project

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the organization building the Gateway Lofts.

The resolution under new business would have Southern Tier Environments For Living Inc. (STEL) providing $70,116.48 per year to the City for 15 years as a PILOT payment to the City. Currently, these properties are owned by a tax exempt entity and paying $0.00 to the City in tax.

STEL plans to rehabilitate the former Chautauqua Hardware building on Water Street into 110 units of affordable housing. The project also will include the creation of playground areas, walkways, picnic areas, green space and other related site improvements. STEL has applied for a building permit with the city and estimates the project will be completed by Spring 2028.

Under regular business, Council will vote on several amendments to the City of Jamestown Code including the areas of Accessory Structures, Driveways, Fences, Heating, Notice to Vacate (Condemnations), Garbage and Refuse, and Unlicensed Vehicles. Jamestown Department of Development staff said the amendments are mainly to clarify existing code.

Council also will vote on reinstating the title of Police Chief.

In 2002, then Mayor Sam Teresi created the Director of Public Safety title as an administrative position that would oversee both the Police and Fire Departments.

With the retirement of Director of Public Safety/Police Chief Tim Jackson, the administration wants to “…reinstate the former structure and separate the departments.” The staff report said there will be a cost savings to the move as the Police Chief salary will no longer receive a stipend for also carrying the title of Director of Public Safety. Scott Forster is currently the interim Police Chief while the City begins its search for a new Police Chief.

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.