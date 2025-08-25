City Council To Vote On Proposals That Change Zoning

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on proposals that will change zoning in areas the City.

There are several proposals on the agenda dealing with the creation of “Pilot Residential Districts” where six areas of the City of Jamestown will essentially be rezoned to allow for infill housing.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the areas primarily fall under Residential-2 zoned districts. She said the city has applied for funding for site development and new infrastructure for the districts with infill housing being the last part of that.

Surdyk said the Jamestown Department of Development is seeking interim zoning changes to create “Pilot Residential Districts” so infill housing developments can be more easily permitted while the City works toward making zoning updates related to the Comprehensive Plan update.

Another resolution will change the zoning of the neighborhood south of Jackson-Taylor Park from Residental-2 to Commercial-1. The streets included in the zone change are Clinton and Monroe Streets south of the park with West Eighth Street as the southern border. The proposed zoning change removes the portion of Lafayette and Jefferson Streets from the plan as those sections are mainly residential and residents in those areas expressed their desire not to have those streets rezoned Commercial-1.

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Voting Session at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.