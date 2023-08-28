City Council to Vote on Quality of Life Ticketing Ordinance

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight on an ordinance to allow ticketing for housing code violations.

The ordinance will establish a new chapter in the City Code to allow direct “Quality of Life Ticketing” by Housing Code Enforcement officers.

Officers will be able to ticket residents for junk and debris; high grass, accumulation of snow, and other maintenance issues. Currently, code enforcement officers can only cite for housing code violations which requires a Housing Court apperance to determine if any fines may be assessed.

The proposed ticketing would come with a $100 fine for most lesser code violations, with high grass being a $50 fine. If residents who are fined do not rectify the issue within 15 days, the fine would be doubled.

Council also will vote on an agreement with the Jamestown Professional Firefighters Association Local 137 regarding the implementation of the FEMA SAFER grant.

The City of Jamestown was awarded the $1.8 million grant earlier this year to use toward the hiring of eight new firefighters. City Council approved the city moving forward with those hires in May with the stipulation that the city hire an outside attorney to negotiate the staffing agreement with the firefighter’s union.

The voting session will take place at 7:30 in the City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.