City Council To Vote On Reducing Commercial Re-Roofing Permitting Fees

Jamestown City Council will vote on whether to reduce permitting fees for commercial re-roofing in the city.

The resolution under new business would adjust the fees for Level 1 renovation permits from $0.25 per square foot to $0.08 per square foot. There is an additional flat base fee of $120.

According to the staff report, the Department of Development is seeking the change, “Because commercial reroofing is an essential Level 1 renovation with significantly lower administrative and infrastructural impacts, the fee schedule should be adjusted to reflect this difference.”

The resolution also include a $2,500 maximum fee cap.

Council also will vote on a local law to allow the City to exceed the State’s tax cap for raising the property levy. A public hearing on the local law will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

A public hearing also will be held at 6:45 p.m. on the 2026 Annual Action Plan in Council Chambers.

The resolution to submit the Annual Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is on council’s voting agenda.

City Council’s voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers in City Hall. All public hearings and the voting session are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.