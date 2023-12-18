City Council To Vote on Resolution To Purchase Splash Pad Equipment For Jackson-Taylor Park

Jamestown City Council will be voting on a resolution to purchase Splash Pad equipment for Jackson-Taylor Park.

The resolution under new business would purchase the equipment from Aquatix by Landscape Structures for $169,676 using American Rescue Plan funds.

Council had approved in April 2023 using $135,000 in ARPA funds to purchase the equipment for the Allen Park Splash Pad.

However, Council had requested engineering studies be done at Jackson-Taylor Park before they approved the funding to move forward with a splash pad at that site.

In September, Interim Director of Public Works Mark Roetzer said the geotechnical report did determine that the former skatepark pad is a viable site, saying, “Rather than digging a foot down, they request, rather recommend, we dig two and half feet down and place a structural grid at the bottom of that and do some additional drainage work to make sure water stays away from underneath that structure that we build. So, in the grand scheme of that project, it’s not a large extra cost to build there.”

Council also will be voting to use $25,000 in ARPA funds to hire Greenman-Peterson, Inc. to do engineering work on the Municipal roof that’s required before the roof is replaced. The cost of the roof replacement is estimated at $1.8 million.

A resolution awarding a Parking Garage management contract to Premium Parking also is on the agenda. Premium Parking bought out AllPro Parking, who has had the contract for managing the parking garage and surface lots in downtown Jamestown.

A public hearing will be held at 7:15 p.m. regarding a proposal to abandon for street purposes three portions of Lindsey Avenue and a portion of Margaret Street. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers prior to the voting session that will start at 7:30 p.m. The hearing and voting session are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.