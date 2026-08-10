City Council To Vote On Ward 2 Appointment

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight to fill the Ward 2 seat left vacant following the death of Council Member Tony Dolce.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund has chosen Republican Bryan Bigelow to fill Dolce’s seat until the Special Election is held November 3 for that seat. Ecklund is required by State Election law to fill the seat within 60 days of it being vacated. The candidate must be of the same party and same election district as the previous council member in order to qualify to be appointed. Bigelow has submitted petitions to run in the special election for the seat, as has Democrat Jason Sample.

Council also will vote on a three year contract between the City and Local 418 American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Bargaining Unit representing employees in the City’s Department of Public Works. The contract would be retroactive to January 1, 2026 and continue through December 31, 2029.

The special voting session will be held at 6:15 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.