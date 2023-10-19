WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Holding Bulk Trash Recycling Day Sat. October 21st

The City of Jamestown is holding a Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Amnesty Day this Saturday.

Residents may bring bulk trash and old electronics for recycling to Bergman Park between 8am and noon on Saturday, October 21.

Residents must show proof of City of Jamestown residency or property ownership. A New York State issued license or ID, Yard Waste sticker, or current BPU bill can be used.

For the first time, tires will be accepted, but no rims.

Batteries, yard waste, liquid or chemicals of any kind including paint will NOT be accepted for drop off.

For more information, contact the Department of Development at (716)483-4542.

