City of Jamestown 19A Properties Now Available For Sale

City of Jamestown 19A properties are now available for sale.

The properties, currently owned by the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency, are being offered below fair market value. The goal of the program is to promote homeownership within the City of Jamestown and stabilize neighborhoods, reducing blight and crime throughout the community.

These listed properties include:

523 Winsor Street, 20 Johnson Street, 18 Catlin Avenue, 17 Dearing Avenue, 94 Howard Street, 177 Barker Street, 49 Utica Street, 58 Cowden Place, 71 Barker Street, and 73 Beech Street

Perspective buyers must contact 19A Project Manager Jay Shultz to schedule an in-person walkthrough of the property. It is the responsibility of the bidder to obtain their own contractors to complete a cost estimate plan. JURA will provide a list of contractors upon request.

Purchasers must commit to significant improvements to the homes as a condition of the sale. They must submit a bid inclusive of the total cash purchase price plus renovation cost commitment, which they are contractually obligated to fulfill. Properties are sold in “as is” condition with no expressed or implied warranties.

A 19A Housing Rehabilitation Program Sealed Bid Application must be completed in full for consideration.

Bid reviews will occur on a monthly basis. On the final Wednesday of each month, JURA staff will review all submitted bids. Winning bids require approval by the JURA Board before any action can be taken. The winning bidder will receive a notification letter outlining next steps via mail.

Purchasers must remain in the home for five years post rehabilitation, and maintain the property in compliance with all federal, state, and municipal codes.

People who are interested in the properties should contact Project Manager Jay Schultz by phone at (716) 640-5547, or through email at Schultz@jamestownny.gov.

More information is available at https://www.jamestownny.gov/department-of-development/19a-housing-rehabilitation-program/