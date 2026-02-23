City Of Jamestown Being Featured On ‘Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid’

The City of Jamestown is being featured in an upcoming segment of “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.”

Chautauqua County had previously been featured on the same program in October 2025.

Hosted by acclaimed actor, Dennis Quaid, “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” is a major visual storytelling initiative designed to showcase why Jamestown is a compelling place to live, work, invest, and grow.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said that across the country, people are searching for affordability, attainability and authenticity, “Jamestown delivers on all three. Here, you can pursue a meaningful career and still afford to live well. Home ownership remains within reach and essential services; including dependable, affordable water, and power; help keep living and operating expenses reasonable.”

Ecklund said a targeted email campaign went out Wednesday, February 18 that reached more than 1 million individuals nationwide. The email directed recipients to the City’s opportunity page and city website. Ecklund said a 30-second commercial is airing during the month of February in the top 100 regional media markets. On Wednesday, February 25, the commercial will air during a nationally televised Prime Time broadcast. Ecklund added that the full 5-minute corporate documentary has been distributed to public television affiliates nationwide and will continue airing throughout 2026.

The project cost $29,000 and was funded through the Gebbie Foundation and the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities with in-kind assistance from the City of Jamestown and Collaborative Children’s Solutions.

Both the documentary and commercial are available for viewing on the City of Jamestown’s website and official YouTube channel.