City of Jamestown Grievance Day Rescheduled For June 20

The City of Jamestown has announced the rescheduling of Grievance Day 2024.

Originally slated for June 3, the event was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The new date for Grievance Day 2024 is now set for June 20.

Grievance Day is an opportunity for residents to address property assessments. It will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20. The event serves as a platform for community members to voice concerns, seek clarifications, and address grievances related to property assessments.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office for further information or to schedule an appointment. The Assessor’s Office can be reached at (716) 483-7510 or by email at assessor@jamestownny.gov.

Additionally, necessary forms for Grievance Day can be accessed online at: https://www.jamestownny.gov/assessor/grievance-day/