City Of Jamestown Holding National Night Out Event August 4

The City of Jamestown will join communities across the nation in celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The annual community-building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make communities safer and stronger.

The Jamestown Police Department and Department of Development are hosting a free, family friendly event at Bergman Park that will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4.

The Jamestown Police Department will hold a Neighborhood Watch Workshop at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about starting a watch program for their area.

The event also will include music, lawn games, giveaways, and community resource tables.

First introduced by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) in 1984, National Night Out has grown into a nationwide tradition celebrated by more than 17,000 communities and approximately 40 million residents each year. The initiative provides an opportunity for neighbors, law enforcement, and community organizations to come together in a positive setting, strengthen relationships, and foster a greater sense of community.

In Jamestown, National Night Out serves as an opportunity to strengthen connections between residents, law enforcement, city departments, and community organizations while celebrating the partnerships that contribute to safe and vibrant neighborhoods throughout the city.

Community organizations interested in participating in National Night Out are encouraged to contact the Jamestown Police Department or the City of Jamestown Department of Development for additional information.

For more information about National Night Out, visit nno.org.