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City Of Jamestown Receives Clean Audit For 2025

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Drescher & Malecki CPAs Carl Widmer and Jared Pickard present on City of Jamestown’s 2025 audit (September 21, 2026)

The City of Jamestown has received a clean audit for 2025.

Drescher and Malecki CPAs Carl Widmer and Jared Pickard presented on the results of the audit to City Council Monday night.

The auditors noted significant improvements in efficiency, with the audit being delivered three and a half months sooner than the previous year.

The audit included a single compliance audit for federal programs like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the SAFER Grant, as well as a state transportation compliance audit for the CHIPS program.

Auditors confirmed there were no conflicts of interest and that the city provided full cooperation throughout the process.

Revenue increased last year from $45.3 million to $49.2 million with expenditure increases being driven by employee benefits and ARPA-funded neighborhood improvements.

The unassigned fund balance decreased from 10.8% to 6.6% of total expenditures, which is below the Government Finance Officers Association recommendation.

The only concerns that were noted were regarding the segregation of duties in the comptroller’s office, specifically concerning bank reconciliations and journal entries.

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