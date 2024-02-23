City of Jamestown Receives Funds To Move Forward With Marketing, Branding Initiative

The City of Jamestown may be moving forward with a marketing and branding initiative that’s nearly four years in the making.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk shared with the Jamestown Local Development Corporation Board that the city started working with Block Club of Buffalo in 2020 on a branding concept.

She said while lack of funding has stood in the way of the city launching a campaign, a $50,000 grant from the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth will help with that effort, “We’ll likely plan for Block Club to come back and have another conversation about what those changes are, if there are any that we want to make. And see what we can do as far as getting a small campaign launched.”

Surdyk said that it is timely to bring the city’s initiative back up for discussion because Chautauqua County Government is also working on a marketing campaign with Block Club.