City of Jamestown Receiving Support Toward Citizens Police Academy

The City of Jamestown is receiving support toward its Citizens Police Academy.

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to accept a $1,000 grant from Cummins Engine to go toward purchasing training books and materials for the Academy. An academy held in 2023 was very popular with Jamestown Police hoping to continue the program this year.

Council also will review a resolution to contract with E.E. Austin & Son for $230,000 to renovate the floor of Fire Station #5. The funding is proposed to come from American Rescue Plan monies.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.