City Of Jamestown Recognized For 44 Years Of Being A Tree City USA

The City of Jamestown celebrated 44 consecutive years of being recognized as a Tree City USA with a tree planting Friday.

Four new trees, including two Silverbells and two ‘Royal Raindrops’ Crab Apples, were planted at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customer service parking lot off Steele Street.

Parks Manager and Arborist Dan Stone used the ceremony to recognize BPU General Manager Dave Leathers, who is retiring in January, with the Joan P. Shevory Citizen Forester Award, to show his appreciation for Leather’s “generous support of Jamestown’s Urban Forestry program.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, and the National Association of State Foresters. Jamestown’s longstanding designation recognizes its dedication to effective tree management and its efforts to maintain a healthy, sustainable urban canopy.