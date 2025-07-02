City Of Jamestown Reminds Residents To Celebrate Independence Day Safely

The City of Jamestown is reminding residents to celebrate Independence Day safely and responsibly.

Under New York State law, most consumer fireworks are prohibited. The only fireworks permitted for personal use are sparkling devices—handheld or ground-based items that emit showers of sparks but do not explode or launch into the air. These devices may only be purchased and used by individuals 18 years of age or older, and only during the approved period of June 1 through July 5. All other fireworks—including firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, and aerial shells—remain strictly illegal throughout the state and within the City of Jamestown.

The Jamestown Police Department will firmly enforce all state and local fireworks laws and take action against illegal fireworks activity throughout the holiday weekend. Individuals found in possession of or using prohibited fireworks will face fines, confiscation of materials, and other penalties. These laws exist to prevent accidents, fires, and disturbances, ensuring that all residents can safely and respectfully enjoy the Fourth of July.

Failing to follow fireworks regulations not only puts individuals at risk of fines or legal consequences—it also poses serious safety hazards. Illegal fireworks can cause fires, injuries, property damage, and significant distress to others. Veterans with PTSD, young children, individuals with sensory sensitivities, and pets can all be deeply affected by unexpected loud explosions.

Residents are also reminded that the use of fireworks—including sparklers—is prohibited in all city parks. All park rules regarding fires, alcohol, operating hours, and general conduct remain in effect and will be enforced. Park visitors are encouraged to enjoy the facilities responsibly and to leave public spaces clean and welcoming for others.

Residents are encouraged to attend professionally organized fireworks displays in the region and to report unsafe or illegal activity to the Jamestown Police Department Non-Emergency line at (716) 483-7536.