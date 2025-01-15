City Plow Driver Charged With DWI

A City plow driver has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Jamestown Police said that a patrol car was flagged down by a person who saw a city plow strike a street sign with a plow near the intersection of Buffalo Street and Beechview Avenue just after midnight on Monday, January 13.

Officers attempted to stop the plow truck but it failed to stop for several blocks. Following an investigation, the driver, 37-year old Jerremy Dossey of Jamestown failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Dossey refused a chemical test and was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.