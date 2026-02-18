City Rec Youth Baseball Sign-Ups Scheduled For Feb. 24, March 5

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department has announced sign-ups for the City Recreation Youth Baseball League.

Sign-ups will take place on Tuesday, February 24 and Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall, located at 200 East Third Street.

The program is open to youth ages 7 to 12 years old. Children who are age 7 will only be allowed to play in the outfield.

City residents pay a $5.00 registration fee per child. Non-city residents pay a $15.00 registration fee per child. All children registering must supply proof of age. Scholarships are available for those who are interested. Children who played in the program in previous years must still sign up and pay the registration fee.

The age determination date is April 30, 2026. Whatever a player’s age is on or before April 30, 2026 is the player’s LEAGUE age for the 2026 season. The rule regarding playing age corresponds with that adopted by Babe Ruth Baseball.

If you have any questions, call the Recreation Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.