City Reminds Residents That Fireworks Are Illegal in NYS

The City of Jamestown is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in New York State.

The City urged people to celebrate safely and legally by attending fireworks shows at locations with proper approval for launching fireworks.

A press release from the Mayor’s office said that fireworks, firecrackers, and bottle rockets are not only illegal but also a significant nuisance. The City has received numerous complaints at both City Council meetings and the Mayor’s office. The City requires that all residents respect their neighbors and the law by not using personal fireworks.

Sparkling devices are legal in New York State and may only be sold by registered sellers from June 1 until July 5. Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld sparking devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or colored flame, crackling or whistling noise and smoke. They do not launch into the air.

Users must be 18 years or older to use sparkling devices. Never allow young children to play with or ignite sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

While avoiding the use of illegal fireworks is the best way to prevent injury, people can also take precautions while watching professional fireworks displays. These include using earplugs to protect hearing, keeping a safe distance from the launch site, and leaving pets at home. If your pet is nervous around fireworks at home, please consult your veterinarian for ways to protect and comfort them.

Adults are encouraged to provide children and teens with non-flammable alternatives to sparkling devices, which can be easily found at most retail stores including glow sticks and LED Items

The City of Jamestown will have officers, including the nuisance officer, keeping a close watch on neighborhoods throughout the Fourth of July holiday. Violations will be strictly enforced.