City Requests State Comptroller Investigate Former Housing Court Judge

A resolution requesting the State Comptroller investigate a former Housing Court Judge for illegally receiving city retiree benefits is coming before the Jamestown City Council.

In the agenda for the Monday, August 19 work session, the staff report for the resolution states that Fred Larson, a retired Jamestown Housing Court Court and a current County Legislator, entered into an illegal agreement with former Mayor Eddie Sundquist “…in which he and his wife obtained City of Jamestown dental insurance, which he was not entitled to as he was never a City employee.”

The resolution states the city has terminated the benefits and requested multiple times that Larson repay the funds expended. The staff report said that $1,576.70 in dental benefits were provided.

The resolution requests an investigation by the New York State Comptroller of the receipt of the benefits by Larson, that the city administration take action to obtain full restitution from Larson, including the hiring of outside legal counsel and beginning litigation if necessary.

Larson served as judge from 2014 to 2021. He currently represents a portion of the city in the County Legislature.

WRFA has reached out to Fred Larson for comment on this story.

